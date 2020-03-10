BLAST Achieves Market Cap of $133,098.57 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One BLAST coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. During the last seven days, BLAST has traded down 34.9% against the dollar. BLAST has a total market cap of $133,098.57 and approximately $8.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004166 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000981 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000105 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 559,590,315 coins. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

