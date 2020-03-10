Blocknet Hits Market Cap of $9.11 Million (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for $1.37 or 0.00017327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. During the last week, Blocknet has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. Blocknet has a total market cap of $9.11 million and approximately $37,341.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,626,518 coins. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

