Blockpass (PASS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,708.00

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Blockpass token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockpass has traded down 27% against the US dollar. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $241,644.82 and approximately $3,708.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass’ genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

