Blockport (BPT) Price Reaches $0.0349 on Exchanges

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One Blockport token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000439 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Blockport has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. Blockport has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and $16,278.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.82 or 0.02515535 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00213530 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00051701 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00124893 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012220 BTC.

Blockport Token Profile

Blockport was first traded on December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,402,943 tokens. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Blockport is www.blockport.io. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockport’s official message board is blog.blockport.io.

Buying and Selling Blockport

Blockport can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

