BlockStamp (BST) Price Reaches $0.51 on Top Exchanges

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One BlockStamp coin can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00006447 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and TOKOK. Over the last week, BlockStamp has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. BlockStamp has a total market cap of $13.50 million and $4,369.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BlockStamp Profile

BlockStamp is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,804,244 coins and its circulating supply is 26,261,278 coins. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

