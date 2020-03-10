BLOCKv One Day Volume Reaches $10,186.00 (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 10th. During the last week, BLOCKv has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar. One BLOCKv token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $10,186.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.95 or 0.02513528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00212440 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00050702 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 44.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00124323 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv launched on October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX, Bittrex, OKEx, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.