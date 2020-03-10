Bloom Price Hits $0.0389 on Top Exchanges (BLT)

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Bloom has a total market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $3,553.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bloom has traded 35.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bloom token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000490 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and TOPBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bloom alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.82 or 0.02515535 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00213530 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00051701 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00124893 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012220 BTC.

Bloom Token Profile

Bloom’s genesis date was November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bloom

Bloom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, Bibox, TOPBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bloom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.