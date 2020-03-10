Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) CEO Phil Horlock Sells 10,000 Shares

Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) CEO Phil Horlock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Phil Horlock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Phil Horlock sold 13,108 shares of Blue Bird stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $215,495.52.

Shares of Blue Bird stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.72. The company had a trading volume of 169,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,018. The stock has a market cap of $456.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.90. Blue Bird Corp has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $23.99.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $153.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.20 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 60.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Corp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 724,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,594,000 after buying an additional 228,404 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 345,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after buying an additional 55,870 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 323,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,405,000 after buying an additional 14,845 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 298,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after buying an additional 25,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

