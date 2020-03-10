Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) CEO Phil Horlock Sells 13,108 Shares

Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) CEO Phil Horlock sold 13,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $215,495.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,955.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Phil Horlock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blue Bird alerts:

On Friday, March 6th, Phil Horlock sold 10,000 shares of Blue Bird stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00.

BLBD traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,018. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.90. Blue Bird Corp has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $456.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Blue Bird had a net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 60.72%. The company had revenue of $153.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blue Bird Corp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Blue Bird by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Blue Bird by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blue Bird during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Blue Bird by 3,384.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Blue Bird during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.