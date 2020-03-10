bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,851,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,519 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.35% of bluebird bio worth $162,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 532.3% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,254 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $113,612.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alison Cecily Finger sold 517 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $43,924.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,981 shares of company stock worth $1,356,501. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLUE opened at $63.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.08. bluebird bio Inc has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $163.43.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.79) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 51.23% and a negative net margin of 1,767.49%. The business’s revenue was down 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that bluebird bio Inc will post -15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James cut shares of bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from to in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.88.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

