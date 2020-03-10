BMO Capital Markets Lowers S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from to in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $340.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James cut S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.45.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $8.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,687,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,948. The company has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $292.28 and its 200-day moving average is $269.86. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $196.61 and a 52 week high of $312.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,618,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $987,958,000 after acquiring an additional 56,905 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $619,639,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

