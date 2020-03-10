BMO Capital Markets Lowers Tervita (TSE:TEV) Price Target to C$8.00

Tervita (TSE:TEV) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 27.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Tervita from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tervita from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Tervita from C$11.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, AltaCorp Capital increased their target price on shares of Tervita from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.09.

Shares of TEV stock traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$6.27. 50,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,746. Tervita has a 52 week low of C$5.06 and a 52 week high of C$7.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.31. The company has a market capitalization of $840.71 million and a PE ratio of -28.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.53.

About Tervita

Tervita Corporation provides waste management and environmental solutions to oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The company offers treatment, recovery, and disposal (TRD) of fluids; energy marketing services; processing and disposal of solid materials; disposal of oilfield-generated waste; and supplying and operating of drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management services, as well as provides onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production.

