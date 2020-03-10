BMO Capital Markets Trims Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Target Price to C$1.00

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ESI. TD Securities decreased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.74.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

TSE ESI traded down C$0.11 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,926,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.29 million and a PE ratio of 1.71. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.66 and a 1 year high of C$6.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 15,531 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,904.58. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 743,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,102,003.69.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.