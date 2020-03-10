Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Cut to “Underperform” at National Bank Financial

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$1.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$4.25. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BNE. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.78.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

BNE stock traded up C$0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.40. The company had a trading volume of 221,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,534. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.65. The company has a market cap of $63.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.50. Bonterra Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.05 and a twelve month high of C$8.10.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.