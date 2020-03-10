Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target Cut to C$1.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.75 to C$1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s current price.

BNE has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.78.

Shares of TSE BNE traded up C$0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 221,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,534. The company has a market capitalization of $63.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76. Bonterra Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.05 and a 1-year high of C$8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.65.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

