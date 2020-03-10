Boston Beer (SAM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Boston Beer (NYSE: SAM):

2/25/2020 – Boston Beer was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/20/2020 – Boston Beer had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $450.00 to $495.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Boston Beer had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $346.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Boston Beer was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $470.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Boston Beer has risen and outpaced the industry in a year's time courtesy of its robust surprise history. Further, the company is poised to gain from increased investments in the Truly brand, which will bolster its position in the fast-growing hard seltzer category. Notably, the company delivered positive earnings surprise for the fifth straight quarter in third-quarter 2019, with the fourth sales beat in the last five quarters. Results were fueled by higher revenues, owing to solid shipment and depletions growth. Driven by the positive trends, management raised the lower end of earnings, shipments and depletions view for 2019. However, incremental costs for the use of third-party breweries and introduction of variety packs are likely to dent gross margins throughout 2019 and beyond. Additionally, higher operating expenses remain a headwind.”

2/14/2020 – Boston Beer had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $403.00 to $424.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Boston Beer was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/11/2020 – Boston Beer was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $525.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $400.00.

2/4/2020 – Boston Beer was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/23/2020 – Boston Beer was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/15/2020 – Boston Beer was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

SAM opened at $347.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.68. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 1 year low of $258.34 and a 1 year high of $444.64.

Get Boston Beer Company Inc alerts:

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $301.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.08 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 17.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Tara L. Heath sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 500 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.79, for a total value of $187,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,211 shares of company stock valued at $44,005,623 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $34,301,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 179,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,683,000 after acquiring an additional 61,512 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.