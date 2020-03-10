BP (LON:BP) Earns Daily News Impact Score of -3.17

Headlines about BP (LON:BP) have trended very negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BP earned a media sentiment score of -3.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted BP’s score:

BP stock opened at GBX 337.40 ($4.44) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.90. BP has a 1 year low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The company has a market cap of $64.47 billion and a PE ratio of 17.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 453.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 484.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from BP’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 1.78%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.62%.

BP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($7.89) price objective on shares of BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Main First Bank initiated coverage on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 620 ($8.16) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 590 ($7.76) price objective on shares of BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Kepler Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 595 ($7.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. BP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 579.72 ($7.63).

In other BP news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 492 ($6.47) per share, for a total transaction of £319.80 ($420.68).

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

