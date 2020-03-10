BP (NYSE:BP) Earning Very Critical News Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about BP (NYSE:BP) have been trending very negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BP earned a coverage optimism score of -3.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted BP’s ranking:

Get BP alerts:

BP stock opened at $25.28 on Tuesday. BP has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $45.38. The company has a market capitalization of $106.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.34.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BP will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.97%. BP’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

BP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.04.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.