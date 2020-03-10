BP plc (NYSE:BP) Stake Cut by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,090,262 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 708,400 shares during the period. BP comprises about 0.5% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.50% of BP worth $644,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in BP during the third quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in BP by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BP traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.06. 2,653,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,345,290. The firm has a market cap of $106.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.34. BP plc has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BP plc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. BP’s payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BP. Berenberg Bank lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.04.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

