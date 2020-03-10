Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) was downgraded by research analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Braemar Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of BHR opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.91. The company has a market cap of $205.87 million, a P/E ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.92 million. Research analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 172,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,939,000. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.