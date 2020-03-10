Brand Architekts Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.90 (LON:BAR)

Brand Architekts Group plc (LON:BAR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BAR stock traded down GBX 42.50 ($0.56) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 125 ($1.64). The company had a trading volume of 126,015 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 169.58. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 million and a P/E ratio of 6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 3.86. Brand Architekts Group has a twelve month low of GBX 118.17 ($1.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 248.68 ($3.27).

Brand Architekts Group Company Profile

Brand Architekts Group Plc develops, formulates, and supplies personal care and beauty products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers aerosol products, including personal care aerosols, bag on valve systems, and bag in can systems; and bath and body care products, such as body scrubs, body butters/lotions, shower gels, and bath foams.

