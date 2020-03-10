Bread (BRD) Price Down 11.9% Over Last Week

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Bread token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, OKEx, Tokenomy and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Bread has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bread has a market capitalization of $17.34 million and $817,779.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012591 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.08 or 0.02505747 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00214625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00051771 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00125267 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012249 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, Cobinhood, Tokenomy, OKEx and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

