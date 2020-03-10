Brian J. Malloy Purchases 4,000 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Stock

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) VP Brian J. Malloy acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.91 per share, for a total transaction of $115,640.00.

CRS traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $28.91. 700,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,062. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $27.71 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.24 and its 200-day moving average is $48.36.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $573.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.83 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRS. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

