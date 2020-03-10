Brian N. Hansen Buys 5,000 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Stock

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,118.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FSP stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.69. The stock had a trading volume of 18,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,583. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $8.97.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $69.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.44 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. First American Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter worth $148,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FSP shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Franklin Street Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $9.50) on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Street Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.85.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.