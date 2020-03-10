British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,070 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) had its price objective cut by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 4,200 ($55.25) to GBX 4,070 ($53.54) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded British American Tobacco Plc Ads to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,900 ($51.30) in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,700 ($61.83) to GBX 4,600 ($60.51) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, DZ Bank dropped their price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,707.69 ($48.77).

BATS stock opened at GBX 3,052.50 ($40.15) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,319.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,074.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion and a PE ratio of 12.26. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 1 year low of GBX 116.50 ($1.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,507 ($46.13).

About British American Tobacco Plc Ads

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

