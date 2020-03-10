BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 94,554 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,554 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $25,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 355,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.93.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $72.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.65.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $337,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,232. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,562 shares of company stock valued at $873,650 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

