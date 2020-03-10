BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,866 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $31,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,680 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,177,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,174 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 277.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,099,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,505,000 after acquiring an additional 808,149 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,816,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,959,000 after acquiring an additional 776,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 618.6% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 878,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,720,000 after acquiring an additional 755,933 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PM. Cowen raised Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $81.63 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $92.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.25. The company has a market capitalization of $136.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

