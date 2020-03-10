BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,342 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,557 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.11% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $39,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 44.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CM opened at $62.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $87.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.53.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 15.66%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $1.0955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CM shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

