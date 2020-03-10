BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 502.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,846 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,834 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Citrix Systems worth $20,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,686 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth $978,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,030.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 6.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,046 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $25,881.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,018,352.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $138,929.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,858.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,079. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTXS opened at $115.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.52 and its 200 day moving average is $108.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.08. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $130.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 84.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Citrix Systems to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

