BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,631 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $18,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 54.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 859.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 24,251 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 14.4% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 37,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 25.2% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $53.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.78. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $46.52 and a 1 year high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.47.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

