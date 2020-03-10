BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $34.32 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,365 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 16,060 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $34,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.99.

Starbucks stock opened at $70.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.58. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $69.14 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

