BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 22,212 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 58.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,212 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Anthem were worth $18,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $269.82 on Tuesday. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $227.16 and a 12 month high of $312.48. The firm has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $283.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.90.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

ANTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.46.

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

