BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 63,942 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,942 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $37,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 25,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MMM opened at $144.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.84 and its 200 day moving average is $166.31. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $143.55 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.92.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,982.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

