BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 16,253 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,551 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 16,253 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $37,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $725,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 222.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 1.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,282 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 67.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $68,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.48.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $305.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $162.75 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $359.10 and a 200-day moving average of $312.35. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $252.03 and a one year high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,793 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,469. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

