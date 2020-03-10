BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,200 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,277 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $17,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from to in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $55.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.22. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $49.05 and a one year high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

