BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 26,178 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,370 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,178 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $16,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Intuit by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,166 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 253.5% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,406,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,788 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 199.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,203,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,209,000 after purchasing an additional 801,809 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 972,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,762,000 after purchasing an additional 661,380 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 732,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,838,000 after purchasing an additional 300,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU stock opened at $260.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.90. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.03 and a fifty-two week high of $306.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $69.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intuit from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Intuit from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intuit from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.95.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total transaction of $29,815,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.