BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 31,241 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 31,241 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $17,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 815,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $221,689,000 after purchasing an additional 568,366 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 33.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,152,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $544,452,000 after acquiring an additional 543,512 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,349,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,465,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,662,267,000 after acquiring an additional 528,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,425,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $659,527,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $2,304,952.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,539 shares of company stock valued at $36,646,395 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BDX. Cowen cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.00.

NYSE:BDX opened at $230.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $221.47 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.55.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.