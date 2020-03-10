BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 68,922 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,601 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 68,922 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $31,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,762,334,000 after purchasing an additional 762,963 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,389,563 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $876,558,000 after buying an additional 251,455 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,225,781 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $687,281,000 after purchasing an additional 119,839 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,928,963 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $639,007,000 after purchasing an additional 146,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,218,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $523,380,000 after purchasing an additional 261,961 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM stock opened at $151.21 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.87 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $150.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 756.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.97.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $1,932,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 20,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total value of $3,357,890.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,433.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 456,539 shares of company stock valued at $79,705,687. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

