Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Lifted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,772 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $29,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,053,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $333,055,000 after acquiring an additional 545,500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,380,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in Broadcom by 569.7% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 351,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,077,000 after buying an additional 299,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 580,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $183,479,000 after buying an additional 203,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 939,906 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $297,029,000 after buying an additional 190,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $247.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $244.24 and a twelve month high of $331.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $303.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.22. The firm has a market cap of $107.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $23,326,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 367,292 shares of company stock worth $112,851,413. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.10.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

