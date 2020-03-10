Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 7,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $246.89. 2,046,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,524. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $303.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.22. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $244.24 and a 1-year high of $331.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target (down from $360.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.10.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.86, for a total transaction of $18,303,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 367,292 shares of company stock worth $112,851,413 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.