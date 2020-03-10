Brokerages Anticipate Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Black Stone Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 950%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $103.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.20 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 36.88%.

BSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.06.

In other news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 4,707 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $62,367.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,673 shares in the company, valued at $565,417.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 30,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $389,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 352,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,415.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

BSM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.24. 396,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $18.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.45%.

Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

