Brokerages Anticipate Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.02 Billion

Brokerages expect Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) to report $37.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.44 billion and the lowest is $36.81 billion. Cardinal Health posted sales of $35.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year sales of $152.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $152.58 billion to $153.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $159.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $158.67 billion to $161.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Cardinal Health by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 527,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,873,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH opened at $47.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.41. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $60.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.4811 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

