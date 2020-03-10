Brokerages Anticipate CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) will post $1.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH posted sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will report full-year sales of $6.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.27.

Shares of CCI opened at $150.28 on Tuesday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $168.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.82 and its 200-day moving average is $143.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

