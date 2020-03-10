Brokerages Anticipate Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.75 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will report sales of $4.75 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.84 billion. Genuine Parts posted sales of $4.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year sales of $19.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.43 billion to $19.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $20.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.96 billion to $20.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.88.

NYSE:GPC opened at $80.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.88. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $77.36 and a 1-year high of $115.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $147,747,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 919,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,652,000 after purchasing an additional 388,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $914,276,000 after purchasing an additional 354,014 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $26,136,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,645,000 after purchasing an additional 218,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

