Brokerages Anticipate Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Medallion Financial’s rating score has declined by 67% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $11.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.16 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Medallion Financial an industry rank of 97 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 19,960 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the fourth quarter worth $584,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 509,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 34,280 shares during the last quarter. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MFIN opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Medallion Financial has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.74 million, a PE ratio of 103.00 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average is $6.34.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.