Brokerages Expect Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $25.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Blue Bird an industry rank of 91 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

BLBD has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $456.28 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.90. Blue Bird has a 52-week low of $15.99 and a 52-week high of $23.99.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Blue Bird had a net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 60.72%. The firm had revenue of $153.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Blue Bird will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the fourth quarter worth $6,227,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 724,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,594,000 after purchasing an additional 228,404 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the fourth quarter worth $2,793,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 345,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 55,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 503.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 38,330 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blue Bird (BLBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.