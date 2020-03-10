Brokerages Expect CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will post $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. CareDx posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 22.80% and a negative net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $35.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDNA. ValuEngine upgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of CDNA opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.11. CareDx has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $41.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -43.85 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, insider Sasha King sold 7,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $192,213.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,537.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,814 shares in the company, valued at $9,941,597.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,390 shares of company stock worth $689,714 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

