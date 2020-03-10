Brokerages Expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $438.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will report sales of $438.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $430.58 million to $449.90 million. Compass Minerals International posted sales of $403.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.25). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 18,763 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 412,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,163,000 after buying an additional 19,932 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 338,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,126,000 after buying an additional 124,324 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMP opened at $47.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.32. Compass Minerals International has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

