Brokerages Expect Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) will report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.40. Johnson Controls International posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

JCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,726,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,837,409. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.78. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $35.23 and a one year high of $44.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 9,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $402,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,867.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 21,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $901,042.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,265,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,528 shares of company stock worth $2,180,127. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,097,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,751,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,376,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,776,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 232.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,528,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,155 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

