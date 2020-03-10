Brokerages Expect Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $417.70 Million

Equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) will announce $417.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $420.82 million and the lowest is $415.53 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported sales of $401.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAA. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.58.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 289 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $38,194.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 285 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $37,665.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,539 shares in the company, valued at $33,639,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,252 shares of company stock worth $165,245. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $8,736,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $134.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.45.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

